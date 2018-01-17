South African bonds steady as US yields rise

South African bonds were steady on Wednesday at midday, as the market awaited the South African Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Thursday and amid warnings that rising US bond yields hold significant risks for global markets.

The slightly weaker rand weighed on the market, providing little support for further appreciation in yields. The market is not expecting any change in local interest rates.

"With many factors pointing to some upwards pressure on SA’s inflation, particularly towards next year, the scope for significant interest-rate cuts by the Reserve Bank appears limited," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

Globally, the ending of the US Federal Reserve’s decade-long expansionary policies holds significant risks, Franklin Templeton analysts said in their global outlook for 2018. "Markets could see sharp corrections to US treasury yields."

Franklin Templeton said the impact on emerging markets could vary from country to country. Countries such as Turkey and Venezuela remain fundamentally vulnerable, but Brazil and Mexico have relatively high short-term yields to absorb pressures.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.45% from 8.46% and the R207 was at 7.135% from 7.14%.

The rand was at R12.2956 to the dollar from R12.2730. The US 10-year treasury was at 2.5586% from 2.5475%.