Rand weaker as dollar recovers slightly to euro

The rand was weaker on Wednesday afternoon as the dollar regained some lost ground against the euro, with further rand weakness expected over the short term.

The rand rose to a two-and-a-half year best level, of R12.19/$, on Tuesday, but the momentum fizzled out as the dollar came off its worst levels of late to the euro. The greenback has been on a weakening trend to the euro since the beginning of 2018.

The market is also awaiting new developments on the local political front.

The ANC national executive committee begins a two-day meeting on Thursday, with speculation the issue of the future of President Jacob Zuma’s position in government could be discussed.

"The rand is likely to exhibit some weakness in the next session or two," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

The dollar was now exceptionally oversold in the very short term and could record marginal gains, Momentum said.

The rand has gained 0.4% against the dollar in 2018, and gained 9.87% in 2017.

At 3.01pm the rand was at R12.3335 to the dollar from a close of R12.2730‚ at R15.0522 to the euro from R15.0468 and at R16.9905 to the pound from R16.9243.

The euro was at $1.2205‚ from $1.2260.