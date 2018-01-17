Rand slips from best level in two-and-half years

The rand slipped on Wednesday morning, taking its lead from world markets where the dollar rebounded slightly from multiyear lows against the basket of currencies.

But sentiment around the greenback remained weak, despite relatively upbeat US economic indicators, which potentially back a case for more increases in interest rates.

Some analysts ascribe the weakness in the dollar to growing perceptions that more central banks, particularly in the developed economies, could be on the verge of tightening their monetary policies.

As one of the most-liquid emerging-market currencies, the rand is sensitive to changes in interest rates as they tend to affect the flow of funds.

After weeks of apparent consolidation, the rand pushed to a two-and-half-year high to the dollar before losing steam.

"We are following much the same narrative as we did at the beginning of last year with yield-seeking being the buzzword, which supersedes any economic news that might be released," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha

"Regarding the rand, it seems to be a bit of a tug-of-war between investor sentiment on one side and political risks on the other."

Traders were also keeping a close watch on local politics, which has been the primary driver of the local currency for weeks.

Speculation is rife that President Jacob Zuma, whose tenure has been mired in controversy, may not serve out his full term.

The speculation came after the ANC elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the new party leader in December, creating what some call two centres of power.

At 9.33am the rand was at R12.3309 to the dollar from close of R12.2730, at R15.0800 to the euro from R15.0468 and at R16.9815 to the pound from R16.9243

The euro was at $1.2228, from $1.2260.