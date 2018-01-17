Market data - January 17 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The state offers Denel life support, and if Jacob Zuma is removed next week, how likely is Cyril Ramaphosa to take over?
A day after the Gauteng Health Department’s suspended head resigns, so does the suspended director of mental health
The party wants the Parliament’s ethics committee to investigate Mmusi Maimane and Glynnis Breytenbach for their possession of confidential city council reports
New CEO expects ‘heat not burn’ products to reach 30% of Japan’s total tobacco market in 2020
Some economists expected the figure to be 4.1%, but still anticipate the festive period overall to not have been ‘particularly strong’
The diamond is the size of two golf balls, and is expected to fetch up to $50m; Laurence Graff’s Graff Diamonds is Gem Diamonds’ biggest shareholder
The charges against Oromo Federalist Congress chairman Merera Gudina were dropped as part of a wider prisoner amnesty
Dlamini becomes the first black South African to wear a leader’s jersey in cycling
From rock churches to tame hyenas, this is no run-of-the-mill destination, writes Lesley Stones
