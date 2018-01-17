JSE gains on retailers and banks as rand turns positive in late trade

The JSE closed higher on Wednesday with retailers and banks leading the charge. The all share reached an intra-day record soon after 2pm, but pared gains as the afternoon wore on.

The weaker rand, for much of the day, supported rand hedges, but locally focused company shares found favour towards the close as the rand strengthened to R12.22 to the dollar, but soon after the JSE’s close, it was at R12.2544 from Tuesday’s close of R12.273.

The rise in retailers came on upbeat sales data for November, released earlier by Statistics SA. November saw an annual rise in growth to 8.2% — double that expected by economists — after a gain of 3.2% in October. Analysts did warn, however, that the unexpected boon may have come as a result of Black Friday sales. Black Friday is a growing phenomenon in SA, with local companies having first adopted the idea, which originated in the US in 2016.

The performance in the sector raised hopes of better-than-expected average GDP growth for 2017, despite slowing gains in the manufacturing sector. Growth in the mining sector remains relatively robust. "This supports our view that the acceleration in growth recorded in mid-2017 was not a blip, and that the economy will remain strong going into 2018," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne, adding that the economy was growing at about 2% in November.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said the Reserve Bank may lift its GDP forecast fractionally from 1.2% for 2018 and 1.5% for 2019 after the conclusion of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday.

The all share reached a day’s best of 61,309.20 points, with the previous record set on November 21 2017, at 61,211.52.

The Dow was up 0.35% to 25,885 points soon after the JSE’s close, after the benchmark industrial average struggled to remain above 26,000 points in the previous session.

The all share closed 0.45% higher at 60,924.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.54%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.82%, banks 1.26%, general retailers 1.05%, industrials 0.59%, platinums 0.53%, and financials 0.48%. Property shed 0.77% and the gold index 0.24%.

Anglo American rose 1.4% to R297.05 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.25% to R384.10.

British American Tobacco closed 0.38% lower at R848.79.

Sibanye-Stillwater shed 2.62% to R15.60 and Harmony 1.54% to R21.06.

Standard Bank added 1.61% to a record high of R199.15 and FirstRand 1.84% to R64.25, with the former hitting an intra-day record high of R201.16.

Sanlam gained 2.53% to R87.41.

Steinhoff rocketed 12.29% to R6.58 in volatile trade, while Shoprite leapt 4.99% to R230.97, Spar 3.84% to R200, and Pick n Pay 3.28% to R69.54.

Property group Nepi Rockcastle was down 1.05% to R188.

MTN jumped 3.99% to R139.53, while Naspers firmed 0.32% to R3,696.30.