JSE extends gains, edging closer to record high

Despite a drop in a number of global equity markets, the JSE was higher on Wednesday, supported mainly by a slightly weaker rand.

The all share was up 0.56% to 60,990.50 points at lunchtime, its best level since November and within striking distance of its record high.

The weaker rand more than compensated for lower commodity prices, boosting stocks such as Anglo American and BHP, which together have been top performers among blue-chip stocks since the start of 2018.

Retail stocks also received solid buying support for the second day running, after some of them released trading updates, which painted a mixed picture in the sector. Banks were mixed, but the upward trend in the sector appeared intact.

Stocks that are tied mainly to the local economy have risen strongly since December, when the ANC elected Cyril Ramaphosa as its new leader. These include insurance stocks, banks and gaming and leisure stocks.

World equity markets were mostly weaker on the day, with investors appearing to take a breather, after pushing most of the benchmark stock-market indices to record highs.

Momentum Securities analysts said in an e-mailed note that further momentum in world equity markets hinged on US economic data, as well as its corporate earnings.

Anglo American was up 3.19% to R302.29, bringing gains so far in 2018 to nearly 19%, while BHP added 1.31% to R275.45 on the day, up more than 10% in January.

Woolworths leapt 4.29% to R61.95, Truworths 2.27% to R90.16, Shoprite 4.82% to R230.61 and Pick n Pay 2.87% to R69.26.

MTN lifted 1.98% to R136.82, appearing to break out of its multimonth trading range, with Vodacom gaining 1.3% to R145.13.

Mediclinic International was up 3.04% to R103.66, Life Healthcare 1.85% to R26.99 and Netcare 1.03% to R24.60.

Construction and engineering stocks, however, continued to battle, with Murray & Roberts slipping 2.67% to R11.68 and Raubex 3.24% to R20.61.

Capitec shed 1.81% to R1,008.90, showing signs of consolidation after a good recent run. It gained nearly 58% in 2017.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was off 1.95% to R253.71, while Grindrod rose 2.7% to R14.05.