Gold gets a lift from a weaker dollar, palladium rebounds

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as the dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,341 an ounce by 2.50am GMT. It touched its strongest since September 8 at $1,344.44 on Monday.

US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,340 an ounce.

The dollar index was down 0.1% at 90.373, after dropping to its lowest since December 2014, at 90.113.

"Most of the move in gold has been dollar-denominated…. We have seen very little change in ETF holdings. There is very little change in perception of gold in terms of safe-haven demand," said Mark Keenan, global commodities strategist and head of research — Asia-Pacific at Societe Generale.

"The outlook for gold in our view is down due to the lack of physical demand in Asia and the outlook for rate hikes this year is a headwind for gold."

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates multiple times this year, although at a gradual pace.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region’s resources shares were dented by falling oil and commodity prices, while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulation.

"While the US dollar remains the most prominent driver of momentum, we cannot overlook the meltdown in Bitcoin on the back of regulatory oversight adding to the gold risk premium," said Stephen Innes, Oanda’s Asia-Pacific head of trading.

Digital currencies tumbled, with bitcoin falling to a six-week low of $10,162 after reports said South Korea and China could ban trading, which intensified fears of a wider regulatory crackdown.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold is targeting its September 8 2017 high of $1,357.54, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis.

Among other precious metals, spot palladium was up 0.8% at $1,102 per ounce. The metal, which hit a record high of $1,138 an ounce on Monday, fell nearly 3% on Tuesday.

Palladium has had a sustained rally as high demand in the automotive industry fuelled supply concerns, sending net long positions in Nymex palladium futures to record highs.

Spot platinum rose 0.3% to $1,002, after touching its highest since September 8 at $1,006.60

Spot silver was mostly unchanged at $17.20 per ounce.

Reuters