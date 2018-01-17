Futures track upbeat JSE and Dow rebounds

South African futures tracked the firmer JSE on Thursday, but the futures index did not match gains on the local bourse, despite a stronger opening in US equity markets.

Banks and retailers led the gains on the JSE, with the latter lifted by positive economic data.

The Dow recovered on Wednesday from Tuesday’s surprise decline, which was the biggest one-day reversal in almost two years, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Domestic focus on Thursday is expected to be on the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee’s interest-rate decision. Most economists expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.75%, as the rand remains a risk to inflation. Some analysts, however, believe recent rand strength could lead to a dovish tone from the Bank.

Any news headlines out of the ANC national executive committee on Thursday will also be closely watched, as speculation as to the longevity of Jacob Zuma’s presidency continues.

Internationally, ongoing political wrangling in the US could move markets. The US government faces a shut-down should Congress not agree to lift the debt ceiling by the end of Friday.

The all share closed 0.45% higher at 60‚924.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.54%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.82%‚ banks 1.26%‚ general retailers 1.05%‚ industrials 0.59%‚ platinums 0.53%, and financials 0.48%. Property shed 0.77% and the gold index 0.24%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.44% higher to 54,470 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,865 from Tuesday’s 12,382.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.34%, while European markets were weaker; the DAX 30 had fallen 0.55% while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.3%.

At the same time platinum had gained 0.62% to $1,005.81 an ounce while gold had lost 0.2% to $1,335.87. Brent crude was off 0.2% to $69.18 a barrel.