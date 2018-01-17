Asian equities take a knock from falling commodities

Tokyo — Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region’s resource shares were hit by falling oil and other commodity prices, while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.15% from its record high as resource shares declined after oil and other commodities succumbed to profit-taking following recent gains.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% from its 26-year peak hit the previous day.

Wall Street paused in its rally, hit by a 1.2% fall in energy stocks as well as weakness in General Electric.

The US conglomerate raised the prospect of breaking itself up and announced more than $11bn in charges from its long-term care insurance portfolio and new US tax laws.

The CBOE volatility index, which measures investors’ expectation on price swings in US shares, rose to a one-month closing high of 11.66 from near-record lows seen earlier this month.

World shares have rallied since the start of this year on prospects for strong global growth and improving corporate earnings in the US and elsewhere.

Indeed, MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets rose 0.3% to another record high on Tuesday, extending its gain so far this month to 4.2%.

"US corporate earnings are beating estimates more than usual. People have been talking about a ‘Goldilocks economy’," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments. Market fundamentals remained solid, Monji noted. "Now they are starting to think a ‘red-hot’ economy may be a better description."

In the currency market, the dollar was broadly weak, sticking near a three year low against a basket of currencies.

"As more countries in the world are starting to unwind their stimulus, the dollar’s yield advantage will shrink and prompt a correction in the dollar’s strength since 2014," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% later in the day, with analysts expecting three hikes this year.

Investors also expect the European Central Bank’s eventual exit from stimulus to be a major market theme for this year.

Three sources close to the ECB’s policy told Reuters that the ECB was unlikely to ditch a pledge to keep buying bonds at next week’s meeting as rate setters need more time to assess the outlook for the economy and the euro.

Although the report briefly pushed the euro down on Tuesday, the currency scaled a three-year high of $1.2323 in Asian trade on Wednesday.

Last week the ECB signalled a growing appetite for revising its policy message in "early" 2018, and specifically a promise to continue its €2.55-trillion money-printing programme until inflation heads back to target.

The dollar also hit a four-month low of ¥110.19 before steadying near ¥110.56. The Chinese yuan flirted with Monday’s two-year high in both onshore and offshore trade.

Gold traded at $1,340.60 an ounce, near Monday’s four-month peak of $1,344.70.

On the other hand, digital currencies tumbled, with bitcoin falling to a six-week low of $10,162 after reports said South Korea and China could ban trading, which intensified fear of a wider regulatory crackdown.

"Cryptocurrencies could be capped in the current quarter ahead of the G20 meeting in March, where policy makers could discuss tighter regulations," said Shuhei Fujise, chief analyst at Alt Design.

Bitcoin traded at $10,968, down 3.7%, in Asia, after a fall of 16.3% on Tuesday, its biggest daily decline in four months.

Oil prices pulled back from three-year highs as traders booked profits but healthy demand underpinned prices near $70 a barrel, a level not seen since the market slump in 2014.

Prices have been driven up by oil production curbs in Opec nations and Russia, and demand amid healthy economic growth.

US crude futures traded little changed at $63.80 a barrel after hitting a December 2014 peak of $64.89 on Tuesday.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fetched $69.24 a barrel, off a peak of $70.37 on Monday, which matched a high from December 2014 at the start of a three-year market decline.

