WATCH: Rand appears to have overextended itself during December

The rand strengthened on Monday, settling at about R12.33/$ as the euro continued to make gains against the dollar and despite uncertainty around Jacob Zuma’s exit.

The rand’s steadiness despite a supportive environment for the currency suggests that the gains that made during December may have been overdone.

Alishia Seckam takes a closer look at the activity in the forex markets, both domestically and internationally, with Viv Govender from Rand Swiss.