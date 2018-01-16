Markets

Forex Focus

WATCH: Rand appears to have overextended itself during December

16 January 2018 - 09:07 Business Day TV
The rand strengthened on Monday, settling at about R12.33/$ as the euro continued to make gains against the dollar and despite uncertainty around Jacob Zuma’s exit.

The rand’s steadiness despite a supportive environment for the currency suggests that the gains that made during December may have been overdone.

Alishia Seckam takes a closer look at the activity in the forex markets, both domestically and internationally, with Viv Govender from Rand Swiss.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about the activity in the forex markets

