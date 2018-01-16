WATCH: A touch of gold in 2018

In the first episode for 2018 of The Roffey Review, Clive Roffey refers to December when he showed the Elliott Wave analysis, which he believes is the best tool for discerning long-term analytical movements.

He suggests not buying at high-risk levels but rather low-risk areas.

Roffey tells viewers to watch what happens when gold breaks through its current resistance level of $1,350/oz. He says he is happy to stay with the gold market, gold shares, bullion and Kruger rands.