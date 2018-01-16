Rand consolidates around levels last seen in 2015

The rand remained firmer against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, at two-and-a-half year best levels.

It earlier hit R12.1929 to the dollar, but struggled to retain its momentum following a marginal comeback by the dollar against the euro.

The rand could, however, be poised for further gains, based on favourable political developments. These include the possible removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state by the new ANC leadership, and progress in the fight against corruption.

News on Monday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was targeting the Gupta family with arrest warrants provided the local currency with some support.

A turnaround in the dollar might put some pressure on the rand over the short term, but some analysts are confident the euro could soon hit $1.25, which would be rand supportive.

The local currency also remains vulnerable to negative political developments, including a ratings downgrade and fiscal slippage.

"We see rand weakness into the February budget and more value in rates as high real yields suggest decent levels of fiscal risk premium," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

At 3pm the rand was at R12.2582 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.3089, at R14.9941 to the euro from R15.0969 and at R16.8676 to the pound from R16.9808.

The euro was at $1.2232 from $1.2267.