JSE opens higher as general retailers shrug off subdued Shoprite update

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday on Naspers’s performance and despite a subdued operational update from Shoprite, as property stocks continued their recovery.

Property stocks came under pressure last week amid a possible negative review on companies in the sector by the shadowy Viceroy group. The sector is up 2.4% for the week but down 5.17% in 2018.

Market heavyweight Naspers led the industrials on volumes, after its Chinese Tencent investment rose 2% in Hong Kong trade.

Shoprite Group said it increased turnover 6.3% for the six months to December 2017. Supermarkets, the group’s primary business, increased sales 7.8%, the group said.

Woolworths was slightly lower after a disappointing trading update on Monday, while troubled Steinhoff was higher.

The market was following firmer Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 rose 1% and the Hang Seng 1.36%.

US markets will be open on Tuesday after Monday’s public holiday.

Liquidity on the JSE has been thin, which is likely to normalise in coming weeks, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Credit rating reviews and political uncertainty may weigh on foreign-investor confidence, resulting in some risk for the market in the near term, Nedbank said.

Gold shares were under some pressure after the gold price could not hold above $1,340 an ounce.

At 9.40am the all share was up 0.36% to 60,458.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.37%. Property rose 0.79%, industrials 0.61%, financials 0.41% and general retailers 0.26%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.54% and the gold index 0.53%.

AngloGold Ashanti dropped 0.96% to R138.56.

MMI Holdings jumped 5.4% to R21.29 after it was announced that former Momentum MD Hillie Meyer would replace present CEO Nicolaas Kruger. MMI lost 11% in 2017.

Steinhoff rose 5.57% to R6.25, but Shoprite shed 0.89% to R211.11. Woolworths softened 0.12% to R59.78.

Hyprop rose 1.53% to R113.58, Resilient 1.2% to R131.13 and Growthpoint 0.69% to R27.70.

Telkom rebounded 2.65% to R47.73 among telecommunication stocks.

Naspers added 1.4% to R3,650.40.

Famous Brands dropped 2.82% to R110.45. It was announced Kevin Hedderwick had resigned as nonexecutive director of Famous Brands.