JSE miners may suffer as rand falls below R12.30/$

The rand strengthened back under R12.30 to the dollar at about 4.30am and was just over that level at 7am on Tuesday morning.

The rand was at R15.10 against the euro and R16.97 to the pound.

The strong rand may make the JSE’s miners suffer on Tuesday if it takes its cue from Australia where the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.35%. The Australian dollar strengthening against the US dollar contributed to BHP falling 0.63% to A$31.70.

BHP closed 0.16% lower at R279.13 on the JSE on Monday.

Trading data issued by the JSE on Tuesday morning showed foreign investors generally sold banking shares while buying resources shares on Monday.

Foreign investors sold a net R99m of Standard Bank, R52m of Capitec, R39m of Barclays Africa and R34m of FirstRand on Monday. They bought a net R67m of Sasol, R49m of Anglo American and R23m of AngloGold Ashanti.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release November’s mining production and sales figures at 11.30am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan expects growth in South African mining output to have slowed to about 4.8% in November from 5.2% in October.

"Growth in the mining sector has been aided by higher commodity prices, relative to decade lows reached in early 2016. The rise in commodity prices is linked to stronger industrial demand and mine supply constraints," Kaplan said in her weekly economics note e-mailed on Friday.