Gold edges up to just below its recent four-month peak

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday to hold just below a four-month high touched in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar languishing near three-year lows.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,341.28/oz by 3.10am GMT, after touching its strongest since September 8 at $1,344.44 on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,341/oz.

"Gold seems to be moving higher on account of rising inflationary expectations and a steep drop in the dollar," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"We are not sure if gold could withstand the higher yield environment going into 2018, especially if the dollar eventually reverses course. In addition, we don’t see the recent spike in US inflation lasting."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell on Monday to its lowest since December, 2014 at 90.279. It was last down 0.5% at 90.488.

The euro stood near a three-year peak on the rising expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) could pare its monetary stimulus.

ECB rate-setter Ardo Hansson said on Monday that the central bank could end its bond purchase scheme in one go after September if the economy and inflation developed as expected. The dollar has weakened as markets grow increasingly confident that a global recovery would outpace US growth and prompt other major central banks, led by the ECB, to unwind their easy money strategy faster than has been expected. US markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

"With New York returning, we expect volatility to return with gold remaining a buy on dips," MKS PAMP Group trader Jason Cerisola said.

Spot gold could revisit its September 8 2017 high of $1,357.54/oz, as suggested by a retracement analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palladium marked a record-high of $1,138/oz on Monday. It was last up 0.1% at $1,126.74 on Tuesday. The metal had seen a sustained rally from high demand in the car industry amid a supply deficit, analysts said.

Spot silver was down 0.2% to $17.31/oz.

It hit a three-month high of $17.42 on Monday.

Platinum dropped 0.4% to $992.49, after touching its strongest since September 11 at $1,001.40 on Monday.

