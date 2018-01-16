As world markets rise, so does the JSE

The JSE continued its march higher on Tuesday, joining a continued rally in world equity markets, though a stronger rand tempered overall gains.

The local currency rallied to a two-and-half-year high to the dollar, putting pressure on mining stocks in particular, though a broader retreat in commodity prices added to the downside in the sector.

Stocks with a big focus on the local economy, notably financial stocks and retailers, fared much better on the day. The listed property sector, which is seen as an asset class all on its own, apart from the all share index, recorded gains for a third consecutive day.

Over the past few weeks, the local share market has acted somewhat out of kilter with other buoyant world equity markets, mainly because of a stronger rand that held back some large rand-hedge shares.

"While our overall equity market view is constructive, we are doubtful that the current pace of gains can be sustained in the near-term," said Robert Lea, head of global equity research Ashburton Investments in an e-mailed note. "Markets are becoming over-heated and beginning to exhibit signs of euphoria. The equity markets risk-reward profile is deteriorating."

The all share was up was 0.43% 60,499.30 points at lunchtime, its best level in about six weeks, as the top 40 gained 0.40%. The resources index slipped 1.21%, as the dollar rebounded slightly, putting pressure on metal prices, which have enjoyed a good run of late.

Europe’s main stock markets were higher at midday, after a positive handover from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng booked a record close after gaining 1.81%.

US stock futures suggested that Wall Street would open higher, in the first day of trading for the week following a public holiday on Monday.

Internet and media group Naspers was up 2.02% to R3,672.75, but luxury goods maker Richemont slipped 0.82% to R113.18.

Anglo American shed 1.77% to R296.57, Kumba Iron Ore 2.26% to R390.35, AngloGold Ashanti 2.21% to R136.81 and Sibanye-Stillwater 4.03% to R15.97.

FirstRand gained 1.01% to R62.12, Standard Bank 1.1% to R190.58 and MMI Holdings a hefty 6.83% to R21.58 after its CEO Nicolaas Kruger stepped down following nine years at the helm.

Mr Price was up 2.31% to R247.59, TFG 3.11% to R177.46 and Massmart 3.37% to R133.10.

Transport and logistics group Imperial added 3.86% to R253.48, thanks to a stronger rand.

In the listed property sector, Growthpoint rose 2.33% to R28.15, Resilient Reit 1.89% to R132.03 and Hyprop Investments 1.9% to R113.99.