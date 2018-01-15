Rand firmer as dollar loses further ground to euro

At 3pm the rand was at R12.2915 to the dollar from R12.3618, at R15.0772 to the euro from R15.0852 and at R16.9481 to the pound from R16.9849.

The euro was at $1.2266 from $1.2195.

Major risk-events this week include the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting, which ends on Thursday. Economists expect the committee to keep interest rates unchanged, despite the recent gains in the rand.

The euro rose to another three-year high against the dollar, Dow Jones Newswires reported.