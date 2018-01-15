Quiet Monday likely with US closed for Martin Luther King day

With US markets closed to mark the birth of Martin Luther King, Monday is likely to be a subdued trading day.

South African markets have a fair amount to digest from a busy weekend. It remains to be seen to what extent new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s message that “SA is open for business” has been contradicted by the EFF members looting stores of Swedish clothing chain H&M, justifying their lawlessness as retaliation for an advert the retailer had conceded was “poorly judged”.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that H&M said in a statement: “None of our staff or customers have been injured. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will open the stores as soon as the situation is safe again. We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable. We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image.”

Renewed rumours that the new ANC leadership intends ousting President Jacob Zuma at its next meeting strengthened the rand to R12.35 per dollar at 7am on Monday morning after sinking to R12.47 per dollar on Friday.

The rand was at R15.09 per euro and R16.98 per pound.

Asian markets were generally buoyant on Monday morning, with Tokyo’s Topix index up 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.57%, and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.12%.