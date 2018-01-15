Markets

MARKET WRAP: Dollar’s drop boosts JSE, despite a sell-off in retailers

15 January 2018 - 18:40 Karl Gernetzky
Bond market. Picture: ISTOCK
Bond market. Picture: ISTOCK

A boost to commodity prices due to a weaker dollar helped lift the JSE on Monday, while general retailers fell sharply after a disappointing trading update from Woolworths.

The local bourse hit a six week high, even though volumes were muted, at R11.5bn, compared with the usual daily average of R20bn.

Woolworths plunged 5.5% to R59.85 after earlier informing the market earnings would drop up to 20% for the six months to December 24.

Apart from the weaker dollar resource shares also rose due to optimism over demand for industrial metals.

The greenback has been at a three-year low to the euro due to an expectation the European Central Bank (ECB) may begin tapering its monetary stimulus at a faster pace than expected this year. The successful conclusion of coalition talks in Germany on Monday also helped boost the euro.

Unless the European Central Bank found a way to convince markets that the unwinding of stimulus will be very slow the euro will be marching towards $1.25 by end of the first quarter, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

The all share ended the day 0.26% higher at 60‚241 points‚ while the benchmark top 40 rose 0.25%. The gold index added 2.74%‚ platinums 2.44%‚ property 1.59%‚ resources 1.04% and financials 0.66%. General retailers shed 1.77%‚ industrials 0.27% and banks 0.09%.

Among the global miners‚ Anglo American closed above R300 for the first time since 2012‚ ending the day 1.28% higher at R301.90.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.4% to R139.90‚ Gold Fields 2.19% to R55.43 and Sibanye-Stillwater 1.9% to R16.64.

Sanlam surged 3.85% to R84.12.

Steinhoff dropped 4.82% to R5.92 amid indications that the troubled retailer might face further class-action suits from disgruntled investors. The share price has dropped 91% since December.

Growthpoint Properties added 3.03% to R27.51‚ Hyprop 2.98% to R111.87 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.27% to R185.24.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.02% higher at 53‚796 points. The number of contracts traded was 10‚406 from Friday’s 12‚487.

At 5.40pm the DAX 30 was off 0.15% while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 were flat. At the same time platinum had gained 0.82% to $999.75 an ounce and gold 0.3% to $1‚341.18. Brent crude was flat at $69.10 a barrel.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for cryptocurrencies?
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets
3.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
4.
JSE reaches six-week high on further gains in ...
Markets
5.
Gold hits highest in four months as dollar index ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.