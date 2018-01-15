MARKET WRAP: Dollar’s drop boosts JSE, despite a sell-off in retailers

A boost to commodity prices due to a weaker dollar helped lift the JSE on Monday, while general retailers fell sharply after a disappointing trading update from Woolworths.

The local bourse hit a six week high, even though volumes were muted, at R11.5bn, compared with the usual daily average of R20bn.

Woolworths plunged 5.5% to R59.85 after earlier informing the market earnings would drop up to 20% for the six months to December 24.

Apart from the weaker dollar resource shares also rose due to optimism over demand for industrial metals.

The greenback has been at a three-year low to the euro due to an expectation the European Central Bank (ECB) may begin tapering its monetary stimulus at a faster pace than expected this year. The successful conclusion of coalition talks in Germany on Monday also helped boost the euro.

Unless the European Central Bank found a way to convince markets that the unwinding of stimulus will be very slow the euro will be marching towards $1.25 by end of the first quarter, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

The all share ended the day 0.26% higher at 60‚241 points‚ while the benchmark top 40 rose 0.25%. The gold index added 2.74%‚ platinums 2.44%‚ property 1.59%‚ resources 1.04% and financials 0.66%. General retailers shed 1.77%‚ industrials 0.27% and banks 0.09%.

Among the global miners‚ Anglo American closed above R300 for the first time since 2012‚ ending the day 1.28% higher at R301.90.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.4% to R139.90‚ Gold Fields 2.19% to R55.43 and Sibanye-Stillwater 1.9% to R16.64.

Sanlam surged 3.85% to R84.12.

Steinhoff dropped 4.82% to R5.92 amid indications that the troubled retailer might face further class-action suits from disgruntled investors. The share price has dropped 91% since December.

Growthpoint Properties added 3.03% to R27.51‚ Hyprop 2.98% to R111.87 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.27% to R185.24.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.02% higher at 53‚796 points. The number of contracts traded was 10‚406 from Friday’s 12‚487.

At 5.40pm the DAX 30 was off 0.15% while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 were flat. At the same time platinum had gained 0.82% to $999.75 an ounce and gold 0.3% to $1‚341.18. Brent crude was flat at $69.10 a barrel.