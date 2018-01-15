JSE reaches six-week high on further gains in mining stocks

Markets

15 January 2018 - 14:11 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE reached a six-week high on Monday, powered mainly by mining shares.

The all share had gained 0.36% to 60,300.40 points by lunchtime, though overall trading activity was lower than usual because of a public holiday in the US.

Mining shares benefited from a continuing rise in metal prices, thanks to a weaker dollar and underlying demand for commodities.

Anglo American rallied through R300 a share for the first time since 2012, having now gained about 18% since the start of 2018, equating to a gain of roughly R62bn in its market value.

Volatile gold stocks and platinums also enjoyed a decent morning amid higher precious metal prices, which more than offset a relatively stronger rand. Financial stocks were modestly higher, after a few days of apparent consolidation.

"We [are] heading for the longest rally of almost 10 years, and do we see a continuation this year? I think so," said Michael Porter, analyst at Unum Capital, referring to broader equity markets.

Woolworths was a weak spot among the blue-chip stocks, following a trading update in which is said it expected a drop of up to 17.5% in interim headline earnings per share. The share price fell 5.38% to R59.92, dragging other retailers down with it.

Europe’s leading markets were marginally lower, after a mixed session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.26% by the close.

Anglo American was up 1.48% to R302.49, Exxaro Resources 2.27% to R168.75 and Impala Platinum 5.16% to R35.23.

AngloGold Ashanti rallied 4.25% to R139.69, Gold Fields 3.1% to R55.92 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.92% to R16.97.

Capitec gained 1.81% to R1,034.87 and Sanlam 3.83% to R84.10.

Scandal-hit Steinhoff was off 4.66% to R5.93 and Truworths 1.7% to R86.50.

Property stocks were mostly higher, with Growthpoint gaining 2.06% to R27.25 and Hyprop 2.06% to R110.87.

