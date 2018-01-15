JSE closes higher as property stocks rebound, while retailers retreat

The JSE closed at a six-week high on Monday, as the market held onto most of its earlier gains amid a stand-out performance from mining and property stocks.

The gold price was firmer for most of the day after crossing the resistance level of $1,340 and ounce in a weaker dollar environment.

A firmer rand put a lid on gains by rand hedges, while general retailers were rocked by a disappointing trading update from Woolworths.

Mining shares benefited from a continued rise in metal prices, thanks to a weaker dollar and underlying demand for commodities.

Despite the gains on the day investors continue to await new developments on the political front regarding the position of President Jacob Zuma as head of state, with some guidance probably due to emerge after the ANC national executive committee meeting on Thursday.

Volumes were thin, at R11.5bn, as US markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day.

TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen said the major event this week would be the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, with the expectation for the status quo to remain. "It is too early to judge what changes to policy the ANC may make."

European markets were marginally weaker in late trade, while Asian markets closed mixed.

The all share ended the day 0.26% higher at 60,241 points, while the benchmark top 40 rose 0.25%. The gold index added 2.74%, platinums 2.44%, property 1.59%, resources 1.04% and financials 0.66%. General retailers shed 1.77%, industrials 0.27% and banks 0.09%.

Among the global miners, Anglo American closed above R300 for the first time since 2012, ending the day 1.28% higher at R301.90.

Sasol gained 2.54% to R459.36, while Brent crude was last up 0.2% to $69.92 a barrel.

British American Tobacco rose 0.87% to R852.74.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.4% to R139.90, Gold Fields 2.19% to R55.43 and Sibanye-Stillwater 1.9% to R16.64.

Sanlam surged 3.85% to R84.12.

After initially losing about 8.9%, Woolworths closed 5.5% lower at R59.85. The group said in a trading update that group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2018 financial year to December 24 increased 2.5% over the prior period and 2.9% in constant currency terms. It expects earnings to drop up to 20% for the interim period.

Steinhoff dropped 4.82% to R5.92 amid indications that the troubled retailer might face further class-action suits from disgruntled investors. The share price has dropped 91% since December.

Growthpoint Properties added 3.03% to R27.51, Hyprop 2.98% to R111.87 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.27% to R185.24.

Naspers ended the day 0.38% lower at R3,600.13.