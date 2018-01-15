Gold hits highest in four months as dollar index slumps to three-year lows

Bengaluru — Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since September, buoyed by a weaker US dollar, which slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,340.72 an ounce by 3.02am GMT, after touching its strongest since September 8 at $1,342.06 Spot gold rose for a fifth straight week last week, gaining 1.4%. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,340.80 an ounce.

"While the weaker dollar remained gold’s primary driver, investors are keeping an eye on the simmering geopolitical hot spot in the Middle East," Apac head of trading at Oanda Stephen Innes said.

"Iran remains among the most poignant of geopolitical risks this year following President Trump’s decision not to ratify Iran’s compliance on the nuclear deal … Gold investors are likely underpositioned for a significant escalation which could lead to considerable price increase."

Iran’s president said on Sunday that the US had failed to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and hailed the accord as a "long-lasting victory" for Iran, state television reported. On Friday, US President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to European signatories of the deal to fix the "terrible flaws" of the agreement with Iran, or the US would pull out.

The dollar index on Monday dropped 0.2% to 90.773, its lowest since January 2015. The recent drop in US unemployment could spark a surge in inflation that, given the Federal Reserve’s current policy framework, could trigger interest-rate hikes that bring on a recession, Boston Federal Reserve president Eric Rosengren warned on Friday. Higher rates could dent demand for noninterest-paying gold.

Adding a touch of bullishness to gold was the data from US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday, which showed that hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to January 9.

Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,341 per ounce and rise to the September. 8, 2017 high of $1,357.54, as suggested by a retracement analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Among other precious metals, palladium was down 0.4% at $1,119.59 on Monday, after hitting record highs at $1,126.30 an ounce on Friday. The metal has experienced a sustained rally from high demand in the vehicle industry amid a supply deficit, analysts said.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $17.26 an ounce.

Platinum was mostly unchanged at $993.15, after hitting its highest since September 11 at $998.50 on Friday.

Reuters