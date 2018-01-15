Futures flat despite firmer JSE, as risk events loom

South African futures tracked the firmer JSE on Monday, with a weaker dollar environment supporting miners, albeit in thin trade due to US capital markets being closed for Martin Luther King Day.

The forthcoming week is busy with both local and international policy announcements and data releases expected, while political factors could also generate currency volatility.

A firmer rand on Monday failed to offset gains by resource shares, which were bolstered by stronger demand and the dollar’s three-year low to the euro. The massive US tax breaks and strong signals of accelerating US inflation should lift US rates and the dollar sooner or later, said Afriforesight analysts.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.02% higher at 53,796 points. The number of contracts traded was 10,406 from Friday’s 12,487.

The all share ended the day 0.26% higher at 60‚241 points‚ while the benchmark top 40 rose 0.25%. The gold index added 2.74%‚ platinums 2.44%‚ property 1.59%‚ resources 1.04% and financials 0.66%. General retailers shed 1.77%‚ industrials 0.27% and banks 0.09%.

At 5.40pm the DAX 30 was off 0.15% while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 were flat. At the same time platinum had gained 0.82% to $999.75 an ounce and gold 0.3% to $1,341.18. Brent crude was flat at $69.10 a barrel.

Global focus this week is set to be on monetary policy, with the release of German consumer inflation data on Tuesday expected to be closely scrutinised.

Locally, Tuesday sees the release of mining production data for November. Production was projected to have lifted 4.8% compared to the same month last year, after an increase of 5.2% in October, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan in her weekly note.

Growth in the mining sector had been aided by higher commodity prices, relative to decade lows reached in early 2016, said Kaplan.

Economists expect the Reserve Bank to keep interest rates unchanged, despite the recent gains in the rand, when the monetary policy committee ends its latest meeting on Thursday.

Political developments within the ANC continue to be watched, and the party will hold another national executive committee meeting on Thursday. There was increasing expectation within the market that an exit by President Jacob Zuma was now only a matter of time, analysts said.