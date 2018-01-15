Bonds steady on positive local and global sentiment

South African bonds were relatively unchanged on Monday morning on a flat rand in what promises to be a quiet trading day, with the markets closed in the US for a public holiday.

The local environment for bonds continues to remain strong, RMB’s Gordon Kerr says. He added that despite the momentum slowly waning from December’s political developments, after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president, news of change within the party was still emerging.

So far, a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has been announced amid rumours of the imminent appointment of a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

This past weekend, Ramaphosa also hinted at a possible recall of President Jacob Zuma. The momentum is benefiting both the rand and local bonds The global environment remained supportive as well. Kerr said that risk assets were performing well, with stocks edging ever higher. He said that the dollar had come under pressure recently, while commodities continued to do well owing to the performances of metals and energy.

"Both the local and global environments are thus providing a great platform for the rand and bonds to hold onto their December gains. The question, however, is two-fold: first, how long can this last and second, what is the catalyst that will force through a correction?" he said.

At 9:32am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.545% from 8.56% and the R207 at 7.22% from 7.24%. The rand was at R12.3673 to the dollar from R12.3618.