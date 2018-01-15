Bonds perk up on rand as Zuma exit momentum gathers pace

South African bonds were slightly firmer at midday on Monday, as the market followed the rand in expectation of further rand-positive political developments.

The rand gained 9.97% against the dollar during 2017 and is on the front foot in 2018, having firmed 0.39% against the greenback on the expectation that President Jacob Zuma’s days as the country’s president were numbered.

Further indications of this emerged at the weekend following the ANC’s January 8 statement as part of the 106th birthday festivities in the Eastern Cape. Zuma’s exit is set to be discussed when the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meets on Thursday.

"There was only a small outflow of foreign capital from the bond market last week, and liquidity is expected to normalise this week," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.530% from 8.560% and the R207 at 7.205% from 7.240%. The rand was at R12.3168 to the dollar from R12.3618.

Trade is expected to be quiet on Monday as Americans celebrate Martin Luther King Day.

Sentiment in global markets has largely been driven by the weaker dollar and an expected reduction in the pace of asset buying by the European Central Bank (ECB).

US core consumer prices, as reported last week, recorded their largest increase in 11 months in December, rising 0.3%. Retail sales for December rose 0.4%, and sent the expectation for an interest rate increase in March to more than 72% from just a 50% possibility last month.

However, this has largely been priced in, with the dollar expected to remain weak.

"I think the euro will be marching towards $1.25 by the end of the first quarter," said FXTM strategist Hussein Sayed.

The euro was last at $1.2243 from $1.2195. The US 10-year treasury was at 2.5475%.