Bonds firmer as market becomes increasingly optimistic Zuma will go

In the US, agreement must be reached this week in Congress to pass a continuing budget resolution or face the prospect of a government shutdown.

"Most market participants believed that Congress will reach a compromise and pass the legislation. However, after the rancour of the past few days, the risk of a government shutdown has increased and that factor could be weighing on the dollar as well," said BK Asset Management managing director Boris Schlossberg.

Both the local and global environments were thus providing a great platform for the rand and bonds to hold onto their December gains, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Gordon Kerr.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.50% from 8.56% and the R207 at 7.18% from 7.24%.

The rand was at R12.2915 to the dollar from R12.3618.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.5484% from 2.5475%.