Bonds firmer as market becomes increasingly optimistic Zuma will go

15 January 2018 - 15:37 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were firmer on Monday afternoon, tracking the rand, which benefited from a weaker dollar and optimism President Jacob Zuma is on his way out.

Analysts said while speculation as to Zuma’s future continued, his exit now just seemed to be a matter of time.

Ramaphosa positions to take control, signals Zuma's days are numbered

Cyril Ramaphosa insists Zuma must not be humiliated, as the ANC’s top six prepares to meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
11 hours ago

The dollar remained at a three-year low to the euro on Monday, under pressure as investors begin to price in the possibility the European Central Bank will begin tapering its bond purchases. Added to this, the euro gained after Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party and the Social Democratic Party reached agreement to form a coalition government.

Euro hits three-year high as optimism lifts expectation of tighter policy

Global stock benchmarks jump to fresh highs amid signs of sustained economic growth around the world
3 hours ago

In the US, agreement must be reached this week in Congress to pass a continuing budget resolution or face the prospect of a government shutdown.

"Most market participants believed that Congress will reach a compromise and pass the legislation. However, after the rancour of the past few days, the risk of a government shutdown has increased and that factor could be weighing on the dollar as well," said BK Asset Management managing director Boris Schlossberg.

Both the local and global environments were thus providing a great platform for the rand and bonds to hold onto their December gains, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Gordon Kerr.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.50% from 8.56% and the R207 at 7.18% from 7.24%.

The rand was at R12.2915 to the dollar from R12.3618.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.5484% from 2.5475%.

JSE reaches six-week high on further gains in mining stocks

Anglo American rallied through R300 a share for the first time since 2012, having gained about 18% since the start of 2018
2 hours ago

Rand stable as market awaits firmer direction

Uncertainty about the exit of President Jacob Zuma has meant a lack of market direction, but Thursday’s Reserve Bank’s meeting could ...
4 hours ago

Oil stays near $70 highs, but analysts warn of red flags

There are signs that Opec and Russian production cuts are tightening supplies, but rising US drilling may start slowing down the rally
2 hours ago

Gold hits more than four-month high

Metal rises as the dollar index slumps to its lowest in three years, but analysts warn the greenback’s decline may be short-lived as it is not ...
2 hours ago

