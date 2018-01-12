Markets

News Leader on Business Day TV

WATCH: Will 2018 bring balance to the oil market?

12 January 2018 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Oil tanker. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSSIER
Oil tanker. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSSIER

Oil had a roller-coaster ride in 2017, with prices declining sharply the first five months and a rally during the past four. Prices are now hovering at almost three-year highs on support from the Opec production cuts and the recent surprise drop in US production.

The market is expected to become more balanced this year but with geopolitical risks such protests in Iran it is not clear what lies ahead.

Dolapo Oni, vice-president and head of energy research at Ecobank, spoke to Business Day TV about the oil market and whether it is overheating.

 

Dolapo Oni, vice-president and head of energy research at Ecobank, talks to Business Day TV about whether the oil market is overheating

Oil prices hit multiyear highs

Brent rises despite warnings that a 13% rally since early December is close to running its course as a surprise drop in US production and lower crude ...
Markets
21 hours ago

‘Committed’ Opec to carry on with cuts for rest of 2018

Crude oil prices are holding onto gains after a second yearly advance as Opec and its allies trim supply to clear a glut
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil clings to its three-year highs

A surprise fall in US productions and lower crude inventories supports Brent, but analysts warn of signs that fuel markets have overheated
Markets
1 day ago

Asia’s New Year rally runs out of steam

Concern about the US’s protectionist stance hit Wall Street, while US bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
2.
Which JSE shares will get ‘Viceroyed’ on Friday?
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as property stocks remain ...
Markets
4.
Politics and interest rates will push rand down ...
Markets
5.
JSE has worst performance in four weeks‚ but ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.