Market data - January 11 2018

It has been a wild week for the local bourse, with Aspen rebounding while Reits crashed on Thursday
Zuma’s appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture has been widely hailed, but it is no more than political dribbling
More wealthy South Africans are throwing (some of) their lot in abroad, writes Alistair Anderson
The ANC president tells mini rally in Qunu that the party will renew itself this year
Company raised R4.3bn on the JSE in December and intends to use part of its war chest on growth opportunities
A late surge in sales in November and December boosted numbers for the year as certain growing regions finally received rain, albeit patchy
Is there any point at all in companies lavishing millions of rand on award-winning advertising campaigns?
German chancellor pins hopes on renewing an alliance with the Social Democrats to help her Christian Democrats forge a new government
India could face a fifth fast bowler
Brand continues his theme of childhood and conflict with a sculpture inspired by a crayon drawing, writes Lucinda Jolly
