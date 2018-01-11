South African futures lose out on weaker JSE

South African futures were lower on Thursday after a weak performance by the JSE all share and despite an upbeat opening on the Dow.

The Dow was 0.34% higher soon after the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 up 0.07% and the DAX 30 down 0.75%.

The all share closed 0.62% lower at 59,606 points, its worst performance in four weeks, and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.65%. Property was down 2.18%, banks 2.07%, general retailers 1.64%, financials 1.48%, food and drug retailers 1.45% and industrials 0.77%. The gold index rose 0.92% and resources 0.75%.

Investors have been considering whether inflation is on an upturn, which could alter the speed at which global central banks withdraw easy monetary policies, including big bond-purchase programmes, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"You’re starting to see this optimism that the economy could be strengthening, and that could probably lead to some inflation over time," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Oil prices hit a fresh three-year high ahead of a US President Donald Trump’s review of whether to waive or re-impose sanctions on Iran this week, a decision that has implications on Iran’s oil exports, the newswires reported.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.71% lower at 53,270 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,465 from Wednesday’s 15,268.