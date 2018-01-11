Rand flat as local politics drives sentiment

The rand was little changed against major global currencies shortly before midday on Thursday, with analysts noting an air of caution on global markets.

Local political developments are still expected to provide the rand with direction, with the rand weakening on Wednesday when it became clear there would be no immediate and formal ANC discussions about an exit for President Jacob Zuma.

The overwhelming feeling at the moment was that the market was still in the final stages of the holiday hangover, with little economic news doing the rounds, although there was still market activity, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

The rand could be expected to lose some ground, as gains were hard to come by, and due to its strength over the past month, said Botha.

Analysts said there may be some caution in markets ahead of Friday, when US inflation and retail numbers for December are due for release.

The dollar has been under pressure on the prospect of faster monetary policy tightening in the eurozone, while the greenback also reacted negatively to reports on Thursday that China may scale back purchases of US debt.

Thursday sees the release of European Central Bank (ECB) minutes from its December meeting, which would be closely scrutinised for indications of the pace at which the bank would adjust its policy this year, analysts said.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.4758 to the dollar from R12.4346, at R14.8959 to the euro from R14.8576 and at R16.8225 to the pound from R16.802.

The euro was at $1.1941 from $1.1947.