Rand calm after Wednesday’s Zuma slump
Asian markets set a gloomy tone for the JSE on Thursday morning, indicating the all share index may continue Wednesday’s slide.
The all share index fell 0.22%, taking it back under 60,000 points for the third time since it first breached that level in early November.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.42% at 6,071 points and Wellington’s NZX 50 index closed 1.37% lower at 8,250 points.
The rand — which swung from R12.34/$ to R12.55/$ after hopes were dashed that the ANC’s new leadership would attempt to oust President Jacob Zuma at their meeting in East London on Wednesday — had settled back to R12.42/$ at 7am.
The rand was at R14.84/€ and R16.76/£.
An exception to the JSE’s slide on Wednesday were gold miners whose shares were buoyed by a postponement in a class action suit against them from former workers suffering from silicosis.
The JSE’s gold mining index closed 2% higher at 1,313 points. Harmony Gold rose 3.71% to R22.11 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.62% to R133.50.
Long4Life issued two statements at 5.30pm on Wednesday saying the CEO of its recently acquired subsidiary Holdsport, Kevin Hodgson, had cashed in R49m worth of Long4Life shares and quit as a director.
Hodgson would "continue to support Long4Life’s Sport and Recreation unit in a consulting capacity, working alongside [CEO] Brian Joffe and the executive team" and he "retains a significant shareholding in Long4Life and is supportive of its long-term strategy".
Statistics SA is scheduled to release its annual tourism and migration figures for 2017 at 9am, and November’s manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm.
