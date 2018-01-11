London — Oil prices hit multiyear highs on Thursday despite warnings that a 13% rally since early December was close to running its course.

Brent crude futures rose 27c to $69.47 a barrel at 10.39 GMT, its highest since an intraday spike in May 2015.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.94, up 37c to their highest since December 2014.

Sentiment was boosted by a surprise drop in US production and lower US crude inventories in official data on Wednesday.

"The undeniable fact is that [US] crude oil inventories are at their lowest level since August 2015," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga. "Opec is edging ever closer to its desired target of reducing OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] industrial stocks to the five-year average."

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude inventories fell by almost 5-million barrels to 419.5-million barrels in the week to January 5.

US production also fell by 290,000 barrels a day to 9.5-million barrels a day, the administration said, despite the expectation of output breaking through 10-million barrels a day.

The drop, likely to be because of extreme cold weather that halted some onshore output in North America, was expected to be shortlived.

But on Thursday United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil minister and current Opec president Suhail al-Mazrouei said he expected the market to balance in 2018 and that the producer group was committed to its supply reduction pact until the end of this year.

Production cuts led by oil cartel Opec and Russia, which started in January last year and are set to continue throughout 2018, have underpinned prices.

Ample fuel

Still, downward pressure emerged in the physical market, where Opec’s second and third-largest producers, Iran and Iraq, this week cut their prices to remain competitive.

Fuel inventories in Asia and the US remain ample and in some cases are rising.

US petrol stocks climbed by a bigger than expected 4.1-million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed.

In Asia’s Singapore oil trading hub, average refinery profit margins have fallen below $6 a barrel, their lowest seasonal level in five years.

"Markets are getting a bit fatigued and a healthy correction could be on the cards," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Reuters