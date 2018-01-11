Oil clings to its three-year highs

Singapore — Oil prices held near three-year highs on Thursday, supported by a surprise drop in US production and lower crude inventories, although analysts increasingly warned of signs that fuel markets have overheated.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.53 a barrel at 1.44am GMT, 4c below their last settlement but still close to a December 2014 high of $63.67 a barrel reached the previous day.

Brent crude futures were at $69.14 a barrel, 6c below their last finish. That was also close to the previous day’s high of $69.37 a barrel, which was the highest level since an intra-day spike in May 2015 and, before that, in December 2014.

Oil markets have generally been supported by a production cut led by Opec and Russia that started in January last year and is set to last through 2018.

More immediate price support came overnight from the US, where crude inventories fell by almost 5-million barrels in the week to January 5, to 419.5-million barrels.

That is slightly below the five-year average of just more than 420-million barrels.

US production fell 290,000 barrels a day to 9.5-million barrels a day, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, foiling the expectation of US output breaking through 10-million barrels a day.

"Supply disruptions and falling US and global inventories have driven crude oil higher," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a note.

"Such is the current mood that bullish news tends to get more attention than potentially bearish signals," he added.

Bearish signals include a rise in fuel inventories as well as a fall in refined products profits in Asia, which are expected to hamper orders for new feedstock crude.

US petrol stocks rose 4.1-million barrels, EIA data showed, more than expected, while Singapore average refinery profit margins have fallen below $6 a barrel this month, their lowest seasonal level in five years.

And with the crude price up by more than 13% since early December, some analysts expect a downward price correction following the recent bull-run.

"Markets are getting a bit fatigued, and a healthy correction could be on the cards," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Reuters