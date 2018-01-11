MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as property stocks remain on the back foot

The JSE all share closed weaker on Thursday as property stocks dragged the market down for a second consecutive day.

After opening sharply weaker, property stocks recovered at midday, before drifting lower again toward the close. Little clarity has emerged about a negative research report on some companies within the sector, apparently set to be released by Viceroy Research.

Market commentators said companies in the Resilient stable were to be called out on their financials, in a similar scenario to what happened with Steinhoff.

Viceroy confirmed in a tweet dated December 29 that it would release a report on a "South African name". It would not disclose any "fuller details" on the company until publication.

The all share closed 0.62% lower at 59,606 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.65%. Property was down 2.18%, banks 2.07%, general retailers 1.64%, financials 1.48%, food and drug retailers 1.45% and industrials 0.77%. The gold index rose 0.92% and resources 0.75%.

Steinhoff slumped another 10.6% to R6.75. The group said in a statement, released after the market’s close, that it was considering the early redemption of outstanding debt notes to the value of R15bn.

Resilient fell 4.37% to R128.53, after dropping as much as 22% during the course of the day. The company said earlier that it expected its interim dividend to end-December to rise between 13% and 13.5%.

Among companies in Resilient’s stable, Nepi Rockcastle fell 5.15% to R178.80 and Greenbay 5.33% to R2.13.

The rand was range-bound for most of the day as the market awaited developments from the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday. The confirmation that President Jacob Zuma’s resignation as head of state was not discussed, put a lid on further gains in the currency.

The rand was at R12.4376 to the dollar from R12.4346 soon after the JSE’s close.

South African bonds were firmer, despite the softer rand, as global bonds reversed recent weakness that followed reports China would scale back purchases of US debt. China has denied this.

The R186 was last bid at 8.6% from 8.635%, while the US 10-year treasury was 2.5627% from 2.5553%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 0.71% to 53‚270 points. The number of contracts traded was 27‚465 from Wednesday’s 15‚268.