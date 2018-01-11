JSE opens weaker as property stocks retreat on rumoured Viceroy report

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday as property stocks were hammered for the second consecutive day on rumours that Viceroy Research was set to reveal damaging research on a number of property companies.

A similar report on Steinhoff in December sent Steinhoff shares down 90% and led to the resignation of chairman Christo Wiese and CEO Markus Jooste after the release of financials were delayed.

"Property stocks in the Resilient stable are under attack as they are perceived to be the next victim of Viceroy," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank said in an early morning note.

These included Greenbay, last year’s best property performer, Nepi RockCastle and Fortress A and B shares, Nedbank said.

On Thursday morning, there were no announcements yet on Sens by the affected companies regarding any Viceroy report.

The property index closed 3.4% down on Wednesday, after starting the year at a record high.

Earlier, pharmaceutical company Aspen came under pressure amid rumours that it was the next company to be affected by a Viceroy report, but it was up in early trade on Thursday.

The rest of the local market trended lower, led by industrials and financials, following the Dow’s marginally lower close on Wednesday. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.33%. The Hang Seng was marginally up by 0.01%.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.69% lower at 59,566 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.8%. Property lost 4.41%, financials 1.32%, banks 0.8% and industrials 0.79%. Resources rose 0.33% and food and drug retailers 0.14%.

Resilient tumbled 12.49% to R117.61, Greenbay 13.33% to R1.95 and Nepi Rockcastle 10.31% to R169.06.

However, property shares with more exposure to the local market were less affected, with Growthpoint losing 0.75% to R26.30 and Redefine 0.67% to R10.39.

Aspen rose 1.14% to R246.59.

Naspers shed 1.77% to R3,551.08.

Global luxury goods company Richemont dropped 0.62% to R113.89. It said sales in the third quarter to end December increased by 7% at constant exchange rates and by 1% at actual rates compared to the prior year period.