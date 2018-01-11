JSE has worst performance in four weeks‚ but property index avoids a rout

The JSE posted broad-based losses on Thursday, with market heavyweight Naspers pulling down the local bourse, while the property index was hit by speculation of yet another corporate scandal.

The fall in property stocks followed rumours that a JSE real-estate investment trust (Reit) may be the subject of a forthcoming report by Viceroy Research, which penned a report in December that sent Steinhoff International shares into free fall.

After being down about 8.4% at one stage‚ the property index pared losses, to 2.18%, by the JSE’s close.

Steinhoff fell 10.6% to R6.75 on Thursday on news that joint parliamentary committee hearings into the Steinhoff debacle would begin at the end of January.

The all share fell 0.62% to 59,606 points and the top 40 0.65%. Banks lost 2.07%, general retailers 1.64%, financials 1.48% and industrials 0.77%. Gold miners added 0.92% and resources 0.75%.

Resilient fell 4.37% to R128.53, after dropping as much as 22% during the course of the day. The company said earlier that it expected its interim dividend to end-December to rise between 13% and 13.5%.

Among companies in Resilient’s stable, Nepi Rockcastle fell 5.15% to R178.80 and Greenbay 5.33% to R2.13.

Aspen Pharmacare jumped 10.74% to R270. The company has recently been hit by speculation that it would be the subject of a Viceroy report.

Naspers fell 1.46% to R3,562.06, tracking losses in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which it holds a sizable chunk.

British American Tobacco added 1.73% to R851.

Global luxury goods company Richemont was flat at R114.55. It said earlier that sales in the third quarter to end-December increased 7% at constant exchange rates and 1% at actual rates‚ compared to the same period in the prior year.

FirstRand lost 3.11% to R61.04, Nedbank 1.96% to R249.22 and Standard Bank 1.84% to R187.44.

TFG lost 2.44% to R174.68 and Truworths 2.06% to R87.66.

The rand was relatively stable for much of the day, but weakened against the euro in the afternoon following the release of minutes from a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting in December. These indicated revised guidance for tightening monetary policy would be given early this year.

Local data was upbeat, with Statistics SA saying earlier that manufacturing output grew 1.7% in November from the same month in 2016. This beat economists’ consensus forecast of 0.45% growth.

Manufacturing production was expected to improve in 2018, with better performances in most export-orientated industries also likely, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts.

Although underlying demand conditions for import-competing industries would probably remain sluggish, some improvement off a low base was expected, Nedbank said.

Global markets were mixed, with European bourses under pressure after the ECB announcement.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.29%, while in Europe the DAX 30 was off 0.57% and the CAC 40 0.22%.

Platinum had added 1.04% to $982.75 an ounce and gold 0.47% to $1,322.67. Brent crude was up 0.98% to $69.75 a barrel.