Bonds stage slight recovery after China denies it will stop buying US debt

South African bonds were firmer on Thursday afternoon, despite a softer rand, as global bonds reversed recent weakness that followed reports China would scale back purchases of US debt.

Reports China was considering reducing, or halting, purchases of US treasuries on Wednesday have, however, been denied by Chinese officials.

It was unclear if this denial had put an end to the issue, but the global bond market continued to face possible headwinds, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. "There appears to be some jitters in bond markets right now with some people calling the end of the bull market, citing stronger economic growth and central banks unwinding their crisis-era policy measures and raising interest rates."

Analysts said the reports China would halt purchases could also have been an indirect warning from China to the US government, which is contemplating trade sanctions against China.

Given that the US was poised to boost its debt in 2018 to fund the deficit widened by tax reforms, the result of China selling off a considerable share of its treasury holdings would likely precipitate a bear market for bonds, said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

European bonds, however, weakened sharply on Wednesday afternoon after the release of minutes from the European Central Bank December policy meeting. The minutes indicated the bank would revisit its guidance for its tightening monetary policy early this year, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Domestic focus is on ANC politics, with the rand expected to remain range-bound, pending any news headlines.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.6% from 8.635% and the R207 was at 7.275% from 7.31%.

The yield on US 10-year treasury bonds was at 2.5618% from 2.5553%.

The rand was at R12.4711 to the dollar from R12.4346.