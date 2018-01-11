Bonds slightly stronger in early trade

The interest rate asked for by buyers of the South African government’s benchmark R186 10-year bonds fell by 1.5 basis points to 8.62% on Thursday morning at 8.30am.

This marked a rebound from the six basis point jump from Tuesday’s closing yield of 8.59% to Wednesday’s 8.65% in what was a dramatic day for both local and international bonds.

A report on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday night that the Chinese government was considering halting its purchase of US bonds caused the yield on 10-year treasury bonds to jump about four basis points to 2.549%.

On Thursday morning, a Chinese government regulator called the State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued a statement saying this was "fake news".

The yield on US 10-year treasury bonds settled back to 2.5353% on Thursday morning.