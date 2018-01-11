Bonds flat as market waits for direction

Markets

South African bonds were unchanged shortly before noon on Thursday, tracking a stable rand, which was still at the mercy of local political developments.

The future of the presidency of Jacob Zuma continued to generate volatility in the local currency, although the rand should be range-bound, even as the ANC continued to be watched, analysts said.

The rand’s possible trading range was R12.33/$ to R12.55, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

US bonds had largely recovered from reports on Wednesday that Chinese authorities were considering scaling back, or even stopping, their purchases of treasuries.

Globally, much focus is on the minutes from December’s European Central Bank monetary meeting, expected at 2.30pm local time.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 and R207 bonds were bid at an unchanged 8.635% and 7.31%, respectively.

The yield on US 10-year treasury bonds was at 2.5389% from 2.5543%.

