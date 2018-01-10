WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Markets

10 January 2018 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations chose CASH as his stock pick

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day. He says that when he is more certain he will be able to invest.

Ian also suggested that one should be patient and wait for more political certainty.

