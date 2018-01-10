South African futures climb as weaker rand boosts miners

South African futures rose slightly on Wednesday, while the JSE ended the day lower, in line with global markets and the softer rand.

The local currency fell after the ANC moved to quash rumours it would discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma at a meeting that got underway on Wednesday.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.07% higher at 53,722 points. The number of contracts traded was 15,268 from Tuesday’s 18,496.

The all share closed 0.22% lower at 59,979.6 points, while the top 40 was flat. General retailers lost 1.55%, financials 1.14% and banks 1.03%. Gold miners added 2.05% and resources 1.36%.

At 5.30pm, the Dow was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 0.69%. In Europe, the DAX 30 had lost 1.1% and the CAC 40 0.52%.

Platinum was up 1.11% to $972.86 an ounce with gold 0.5% at $1,319.378. Brent crude was off 0.25% to $68.98 a barrel.