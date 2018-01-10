Rand steadies amid consolidation

The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning, as the market euphoria around the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC new leader waned.

The Ramaphosa win engendered a sense of confidence, which translated into a much stronger rand against the dollar, especially over the past few weeks

Ramaphosa took over from President Jacob Zuma, whose tenure as party leader and head of state has been marred by controversy.

On Tuesday night, Zuma announced the long-awaited commission of inquiry into state capture, in which he is implicated.

Speculation is also rife that Zuma’s future as the country’s president could be discussed when the ANC’s national executive committee meets later in the day. Zuma’s term in office officially ends in 2019.

ETM Analytics analyst Halen Botha said the rand could receive a further boost if Zuma were to be recalled, adding that it would remove two centres of power.

BMI Research analysts said in a note on Wednesday that the recent rand strength could peter out in the coming months, partly because of a potential cut in interest rates.

At 9.15am the rand was at R12.3438 to the dollar from close of R12.3403, at R14.7326 to the euro from R14.7315 and at R16.7035 to the pound from R16.7083.

The euro was at $1.1934 from $1.1937.