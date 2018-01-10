Politics and interest rates will push rand down this year, says BMI

The rand will weaken to average about R13.10 to the dollar during 2018, from the R12.40/$ where it started the year, BMI Research said in a note e-mailed on Wednesday morning.

"A challenging macroeconomic and political environment, alongside increasingly uncompetitive real interest rates, will see the unit steadily depreciate" to about R14.10/$ in 2019, said BMI, part of the Fitch Group and a sister company to the credit ratings agency.

Euphoria over "pro-reformist candidate" Cyril Ramaphosa winning the ANC presidency in December led the rand to strengthen from nearly R13.80/$ at the end of November to a low of R12.27/$ on December 28.

"Scope for further rand strength is undermined by what we believe was an overly optimistic reaction to Ramaphosa’s successful nomination as party president," BMI said.

"Ramaphosa’s selection is undoubtedly a positive step towards reform for the region’s largest economy, but he will face stiff opposition from traditionalist candidates that have been successfully nominated to other key posts within the party leadership.

"This opposition will slow the pace of any reform agenda, potentially disappointing foreign investors.

"We therefore see a strong likelihood that sentiment towards the rand will sour within the next six months as investors realise they have overestimated the potential for reform under a Ramaphosa-led government."

Besides the Ramaphosa rand rally souring, BMI said the rand also faces the problems of rising inflation and uncompetitive interest rates in 2018.

"At the time of writing, it remains unclear over the precise nature of how and when President Jacob Zuma will step down from office.

"While he faces growing pressure to do so from the reformist faction of the ANC since Ramaphosa’s nomination as party president, the strong showing at the national elective conference by the pro-Zuma wing of the party may forestall his departure.

"If this process is delayed, then the ongoing uncertainty and increasingly apparent divisions within the ruling party could see the rand adopt a steeper depreciatory path than the one we currently forecast."