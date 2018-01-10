Market data - January 10 2017

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Following the Steinhoff saga, Aspen attracts uneasy attention, and the Financial Times’s David Pilling makes wealth accounting writing eminently readable
The Department of Military Veterans says supporting education is a critical benefit the department provides to military veterans and their beneficiaries
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga accuses the party of displaying ‘flagrant disregard for their constitutional mandate to serve in the interests of the people’
The second-biggest UK supermarket expects British consumers to cut back on almost everything in 2018
Sacci says the business confidence index showed an increase in December due to the expectation of greater policy certainty
One of the gems is a 110 carat D colour type IIa diamond, which contains very little or no nitrogen atoms and is the most expensive of all diamonds
Dozens of rescue boats from China and South Korea battle strong winds, high waves and poisonous fumes
Reddy was dismissed as CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee at a hearing he did not attend, and intends to appeal the decision
Many stars wore black to support the Time’s Up legal fund, and some — including Meryl Streep — brought gender activists to the ceremony
