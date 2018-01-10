JSE receives mixed signals from Asian markets

The JSE received mixed signals from Asian markets on Wednesday morning.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15% while the broader Topix index was up 0.24%.

Similarly, mainland China’s Shenzhen composite index was down 0.35% while the Shanghai composite index was up 0.35%.

Wellington’s NZX 50 index closed 0.81% lower and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.59% at 6.50am South African time, indicating the JSE’s all share index may stumble after three days of gains.

Despite Brent crude oil reaching a three-year high of $69 a barrel on Wednesday, BHP was down 0.4% to A$30.93 on the Australian Securities Exchange on Wednesday morning. BHP closed 0.57|% higher at R268.35 on the JSE on Tuesday.

The oil rally failed to buoy Sasol on Tuesday, which closed 0.99% lower at R429.71.

But Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate oil price tracking exchange-traded note rose 0.58% to R10.35.

The rand was at R12.34/$, R14.74/€ and R16.712/£ at 7am.