Bonds slightly softer as market watches for signs of Zuma exit

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Wednesday morning, with investors squarely fixed on the possible effect on the rand should President Jacob Zuma leave office.

Data releases were largely irrelevant and sentiment should drive trade, said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

The rand should remain range-bound until there was clarity on Zuma’s position, he said.

On Tuesday the rand firmed almost 10c on false rumours that Zuma had departed, with the local currency slightly weaker on Wednesday morning.

Traders said news-tracking trading algorithms may have created confused with the disappearance of the Zuma US spy satellite, launched on Sunday by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Analysts said some positive sentiment towards SA’s currency and bonds persisted following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ruling party.

Foreigners had continued to be net sellers of local bonds this week, however.

At 9.37am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.6% from 8.54% and the R207 was at 7.21% from 7.26%. The rand was at R12.3757 to the dollar from R12.3403.

The US 10-year Treasury was at 2.5645% from 2.4794%.