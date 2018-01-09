The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s disappearance is explained
The politically anxious rand spiked more than 1% amid confusion about SpaceX’s failed mission — code-named Zuma
What happens when fevered foreign-exchange speculation meets fake news at the same time a satellite that shares the name of the President goes missing?
You get the rand, which, on Tuesday, suddenly spiked more than 1% amid the confusion before snapping back less than 10 minutes later.
Here’s what happened: shortly before 6am New York time, false reports suggested President Jacob Zuma had unexpectedly resigned. Since Zuma isn’t much loved by investors, the rand shot up on speculation that a new government led by the new leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, was on the way in.
However, the report was false. The embattled leader will face an effort from within his party to oust him from office, perhaps as early as Wednesday — but that’s a far cry from a resignation.
"SA — like a lot of emerging markets — is especially prone to this stuff because the politics are a lot stranger [sic] than developed markets have traditionally been and thus more subject to headline risk," said Paul McNamara, a London-based fund manager at GAM UK Ltd.
News-reading algorithmic traders may have been further confused by reports on the wires of a US congressional aide saying that Zuma was lost. But this Zuma wasn’t Jacob — but rather the code name for the seemingly failed mission by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a military satellite. (Musk, coincidentally, was born in SA.)
A spokesperson from the US strategic command said it had "nothing to add to the satellite catalogue at this time" when asked if the new satellite was in orbit following reports that the rocket had crash-landed into the ocean.
The rand, for its part, eventually climbed back into positive territory and was up 0.3% to R12.3489 to the dollar as of 2.47pm in Johannesburg.
