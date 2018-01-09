Markets

The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s disappearance is explained

The politically anxious rand spiked more than 1% amid confusion about SpaceX’s failed mission — code-named Zuma

09 January 2018 - 16:55 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

What happens when fevered foreign-exchange speculation meets fake news at the same time a satellite that shares the name of the President goes missing?

You get the rand, which, on Tuesday, suddenly spiked more than 1% amid the confusion before snapping back less than 10 minutes later.

Graphic: BLOOMBERG
Graphic: BLOOMBERG

Here’s what happened: shortly before 6am New York time, false reports suggested President Jacob Zuma had unexpectedly resigned. Since Zuma isn’t much loved by investors, the rand shot up on speculation that a new government led by the new leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, was on the way in.

However, the report was false. The embattled leader will face an effort from within his party to oust him from office, perhaps as early as Wednesday — but that’s a far cry from a resignation.

"SA — like a lot of emerging markets — is especially prone to this stuff because the politics are a lot stranger [sic] than developed markets have traditionally been and thus more subject to headline risk," said Paul McNamara, a London-based fund manager at GAM UK Ltd.

News-reading algorithmic traders may have been further confused by reports on the wires of a US congressional aide saying that Zuma was lost. But this Zuma wasn’t Jacob — but rather the code name for the seemingly failed mission by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a military satellite. (Musk, coincidentally, was born in SA.)

A spokesperson from the US strategic command said it had "nothing to add to the satellite catalogue at this time" when asked if the new satellite was in orbit following reports that the rocket had crash-landed into the ocean.

The rand, for its part, eventually climbed back into positive territory and was up 0.3% to R12.3489 to the dollar as of 2.47pm in Johannesburg.

Bloomberg

Bonds stable as market waits for direction

The rand strengthens slightly against most major currencies, but the bond market is essentially defensive amid political speculation
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand firms slightly in lacklustre market

The rand usually finds support from a firmer euro, but there has been little data for the local currency to break out of its range-bound trend
Markets
2 hours ago

ANC is armed with ‘best policies SA has ever seen’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa and the ANC celebrated 106 years of existence at a cake-cutting ceremony on Monday night
Politics
6 hours ago

Immunity for Zuma? No way, says Julius Malema

‘If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn’t recognise giving people ...
National
7 hours ago

TOM EATON: Poison and propaganda, with Eden thrown in for good measure

If you believe senior ANC officials‚ a diabolical poisoner is laying waste to the Zuma camp
Politics
8 hours ago

No place for vendettas and vindictiveness in the ANC, MK veterans say

MK Military Veterans Association boss Kebby Maphatsoe says the ANC’s NEC must be given a chance to deal with the issue of Jacob Zuma’s ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff woes resume on ECB bond sale
Markets
2.
Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out
Markets
3.
JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain ...
Markets
4.
Rand range-bound as dollar comeback stalls
Markets
5.
Rand slumps after Derek Hanekom’s denial about ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds stable as market waits for direction
Markets

Rand firms slightly in lacklustre market
Markets

Gold and platinum drag JSE down in subdued trade
Markets

Political shocks no problem for investors from SA to Korea
World / Americas

Rand softens slightly as market watches for developments in the ANC
Markets

Bonds little-changed as rumours of Zuma recall remain
Markets

ANC is armed with ‘best policies SA has ever seen’, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Politics

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Elon Musk
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.