The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s disappearance is explained

"SA — like a lot of emerging markets — is especially prone to this stuff because the politics are a lot stranger [sic] than developed markets have traditionally been and thus more subject to headline risk," said Paul McNamara, a London-based fund manager at GAM UK Ltd.

News-reading algorithmic traders may have been further confused by reports on the wires of a US congressional aide saying that Zuma was lost. But this Zuma wasn’t Jacob — but rather the code name for the seemingly failed mission by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a military satellite. (Musk, coincidentally, was born in SA.)

A spokesperson from the US strategic command said it had "nothing to add to the satellite catalogue at this time" when asked if the new satellite was in orbit following reports that the rocket had crash-landed into the ocean.

The rand, for its part, eventually climbed back into positive territory and was up 0.3% to R12.3489 to the dollar as of 2.47pm in Johannesburg.

Bloomberg