Steinhoff woes resume on ECB bond sale

Steinhoff International closed 13.67% lower at €0.52 in Frankfurt on Monday at 8pm after the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) latest list of bonds it owns showed it had entirely divested from the furniture retailer.

The rand was trading at R14.82 to the euro at 6.45am on Tuesday morning, indicating Steinhoff is likely to fall about 11% to around R7.70 when the JSE opens from the R8.68 it closed at on Monday.

After plunging all the way down to R3.75 on December 21 from the R57.50 it was trading at before it indefinitely delayed releasing its financial results on December 4, Steinhoff managed to rebound to R9.75 on Friday.

The ECB does not disclose the price at which it buys or sells its investments. Reuters estimated the ECB cut losses in Steinhoff at less than half its original investment.

At one point last week, Steinhoff’s bond was worth as little as 45% of the value at which it was issued last July, when the ECB bought it, Reuters reported.

Moody’s has cut Steinhoff’s credit rating twice since the departure of CEO Markus Jooste on December 6 following the admission of accounting irregularities which require its results for at least the past two years to be restated.

Steinhoff’s most recent rating is Caa1, shorthand for bonds that are "judged to be of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk".

Another company in Christo Wiese’s stable, Brait, fell 4.37% to R42.68 on Monday following reports in the UK press that its retail chain New Look would have to buy its stock for cash from wholesalers.

"Leading credit insurers, including Euler Hermes, are understood to have stopped offering cover on new shipments of goods to New Look," the London Sunday Times reported.

The JSE all share index managed to reclaim the territory above 60,000 points on Monday, and looked likely to rise further judging by the bullish mood of Asian markets.