Rand softens slightly as market watches for developments in the ANC

09 January 2018 - 12:40 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly weaker against major global currencies shortly before midday on Tuesday, with analysts citing an anaemic flow of global news or data, as speculation as to the future of President Jacob Zuma continued.

The rand was likely to trade in the R12.25/$ to R12.50 range, until there was some clarity on local politics and once the news flow from the international market began to pick up, said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

Reports continue to suggest there is a push for a recall of Zuma as the ANC gears up for its first national executive committee meeting this year, which begins on Wednesday.

Globally, markets were digesting an announcement from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday of a tapering of its bond repurchase programme.

Analysts said, however, the recent market sentiment that global central banks were unlikely to tighten monetary policy in 2018 as fast as they have indicated had supported risk-on trade.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.4257 to the dollar from R12.3836, at R14.8404 to the euro from R14.8209 and at R16.81 to the pound from R16.8026.

The euro was at $1.1944 from $1.1967.

ANC Conference 2017

