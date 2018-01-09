Rand firms slightly in lacklustre market

The rand was a little stronger on Tuesday afternoon, despite a continued recovery by the dollar, as upbeat eurozone data failed to support the euro.

Eurozone unemployment fell to 8.7% in November, the lowest since January 2009 and in line with expectations, and as the German government predicted that GDP growth for 2018 would come in at a robust 2.2%, the same as in 2017.

"The euro had been on an impressive run up until the end of last week but it appears to have run out of steam," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The rand usually finds support from a firmer euro, but there was little data on the day for the rand to break out of its range-bound trend.

Traders said trade was lacklustre as little clarity had emerged on the direction of future ANC policies under new ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

The rand could find further strength ahead of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, which may see further moves to unseat President Jacob Zuma.

The currency has benefited from risk-on trade since the beginning of 2018, as it seems less likely that global central banks will tighten monetary policy in the year at a quicker rate. But trade volumes have been light.

At 3pm the rand was at R12.3523 to the dollar from R12.3836, at R14.7397 to the euro from R14.8209 and at R16.7028 to the pound from R16.8026.

The euro was at $1.1933 from $1.1967.